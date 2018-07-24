Rite-Hite has introduced the TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer, featuring an extra-wide top plate (66” x 12") and twin vertical supports which act as a second pair of landing gear. These features help to minimize the risk of a spotted trailer from rolling or dropping at the loading dock.

An optional communication flag alerts workers and truck drivers when the unit is properly positioned.

The TS-5000 Trailer Stabilizer provides extra support for heavy and uneven loads, and features:

• Working range: 40” to 56” (1016 mm to 1422 mm).

• Extra wide top plate (12" x 66") covers up to 65% of a trailer’s width.

• Weighs 435 lbs.

• (3) 13" rubber tires and ergonomic handles help make the unit easier to position.

• Optional communication flag identifies when the unit is properly positioned.

