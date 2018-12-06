Transportation Data Monitor

CAS Data Logger has introduced the TDL110 Transport Data Logger from Bosch to bring transparency into the entire supply chain. It is designed for monitoring and recording data during transportation and storage of sensitive items.

It can be attached to shipments of products such as industrial machines or fragile items and configured to record relevant parameters such as temperature, humidity, tilt, and shock.

The measured data can be retrieved via a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communications interface via a mobile app for smartphones and tablets. The limits for each parameter can be configured; any parameter that exceeds its limit can turn on an LED indicator and will be immediately flagged in the app thereby ensuring that each appropriate stage of the supply chain is held accountable.

In the event that a parameter exceeds its limit, the TDL provides verifiable proof and a reliable indication for possible damage. And, in the case that no limits are exceeded, the TDL provides evidence of a failure-free transport chain.

Key features of the TDL 110 include:

• Temperature measurement range -25° to 80°C

• Humidity measurement range – 0 to 100% RH

• 3 Axis accelerometer - ±8 G/axis

• Status/Alarm LED

• Selectable sample rate from 1 minute to 4 hours

• Up to 2 year battery life

• Android and iOS apps.

