Transportation Network-Wide Visibility

FourKites has introduced Network Visibility, which provides companies with real-time visibility across their network, including freight that they do not manage.

With this new product, shippers can see real-time location updates on their vendor-managed inbound and customer-pickup outbound freight, in addition to the managed freight they already track with FourKites. This gives companies full visibility across their supply chains, enabling them to enhance warehouse operations, reduce yard congestion, and improve carrier and driver productivity.

Network Visibility normalizes payer and facility records across supply chains, masks sensitive information; automatically detects and draws potential connections with suppliers and receivers, and makes it easier to share freight visibility in a controlled environment between select suppliers and receivers through a single discovery dashboard.

