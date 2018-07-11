Creform has introduced the two-ton Super NSI AGV model, CA-Z40200-NSI, the company’s highest capacity tunneling tugger AGV. The model shown was initially designed and built for an automotive manufacturer.

The AGV transports a steel dolly carrying an engine through the front suspension assembly process along a peel and stick magnetic tape guidepath. The completed engine and front suspension is delivered to the main line for installation in the vehicle. While not utilized in this application, the Super NSI has auto-reversing and 180° pivot-turn capabilities, which are useful in space restrictive applications.

The AGV provides for a 50-course programming capability and HMI touch screen, RFID readers installed adjacent to the guidepath and 5Ghz wireless radio for traffic control. A custom wireless monitoring/traffic control system that integrates the new Super NSI AGV allows for user-friendly traffic control and communication to an upper level monitoring system. The wireless system monitors each unit and controls AGV traffic and allows for flexible production control.

The Creform system comes with a 24-volt system, powered by (2) 100AH 12v AGM batteries. With each circuit of the guidepath, batteries are automatically charged by just pulling into a charging station positioned along the route. No human intervention is necessary.

