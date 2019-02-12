Feig Electronics has introduced Robust UHF Antennas, capable of withstanding the harshest and most extreme outdoor and industrial environments.

Its IP65 die-cast aluminum, weatherproof, sealed housing protects against dust, dirt and wind-driven rain. The antenna carries a full 36-month warranty when paired with a FEIG UHF reader.

The Robust Antenna is suitable for any outdoor or industrial application where harsh, demanding conditions exist, such as gated access control, perimeter protection, vehicle mounting on waste collection trucks or industrial forklifts, container tracking in shipping ports, airport baggage handling operations, and vehicle identification for road tolling.

Due to its robust TNC coaxial connector, the Robust Antennas are compatible with every available RAIN RFID reader.

The antenna uses a VESA mounting pattern, a flexible, widely accepted and durable mounting technique to attach the device to a variety of surfaces and is available in a standard 65° by 65° degree beam angle for a wide area of coverage or a 65° by 30° focused beam angle for longer reading distances. The operating range of the Robust Antenna will withstand continuous exposure to winter’s worst freeze in northern latitudes to the extreme summer heat of a desert climate.

Feig Electronics Inc.