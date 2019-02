Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the rugged MC3300R series of RFID readers, a UHF RFID handheld solution with Android. It is designed for inventory management, order fulfillment, cross docking and asset tracking applications.

The MC3330R RFID handheld reader delivers standard range capture of printed and electronic 1D and 2D barcodes, regardless of condition.

The high capacity, field-replaceable PowerPrecision+ battery lasts more than five hours with typical use.

Zebra Technologies Corp.