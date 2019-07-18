Unit Load and Product Handling Carts

Menu
Verti-Lift has introduced Shuttle/Transfer Carts with the integration of portability, lifting and conveying.

With the option of V-Grove casters or flanged casters (for plant pedestrian traffic areas that will not allow obstruction), portability allows product movement between multiple work cells or processes. The integrated scissor lift allows for elevation changes, while the conveyor provides the ability to transfer product between multiple work cells or processes.

Whether your application requires sheet handling (steel plate, wood, or corrugated), product handling (electrical enclosures, lockers, or a wide range of oversized products), or unit load handling (pallets, totes, or containers), the integration of portability, lifting and conveying, make the Verti-Lift Shuttle/Transfer Cart a suitable solution when material flow from work cell to work cell is required.

Verti-Lift Inc.

