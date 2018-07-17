Updated WES

VARGO has updated its COFE warehouse execution system software and COFE View, its business intelligence and reporting and management platform to increase efficiency and responsiveness.

COFE 3.0 — will include several updates:

• Upgrades to the technology stack code and the operating system to take advantages of changes in the hardware systems of customers

• Increased efficiencies.

• Better use of server hardware.

• Easier administrative functions for end users.

Previously accessible from a computer with a wired connection, the new browser/mobile-based COFE View will now be accessible on mobile devices, allowing users to access COFE View’s reporting and management tools from anywhere inside a distribution center, as well as outside the facility from any device that has access to a browser with sufficient credentials to access such information.

