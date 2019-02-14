Vehicle ID Tags

Nortech has introduced long-range vehicle and driver identification tags to grant seamless access to approaching vehicles.

Designed to accompany the TRANSIT reader range from Nedap, the tags are suitable for use in staff car parks, for priority vehicle control, industrial site access control, fleet and parking management.

Key features include simultaneous driver and vehicle identification, a reading distance of up to 10m, easy windshield mounting with suction pads and maximum perimeter security.

The TRANSIT Prox Booster (120-125 KHz), SMARTCARD Booster (13.56MHz) and SMARTCARD Booster Ultimate (2.45GHz and 433MHz) enable long range driver-based identification. Driver-based ID systems, a building access card and in-vehicle booster ensure that a vehicle can never gain access to a secured area unless occupied by an authorised driver. The booster is used in combination with a personal access credential and is suitable for vehicle access, eliminating the need to issue new cards.

The booster is placed on the windshield on the inside of a vehicle. When an authorized building access card is inserted into the booster, it is read and then boosted to the external Nedap TRANSIT reader. The TRANSIT reader then transmits the credential ID to any standard back end security panel. If the credential is authorized and access is granted, the gate will open automatically. Removal of the driver ID then allows the access card to be used for building access.

Users also have the facility to match up vehicles and drivers, as a separate ID (vehicle ID) can be programmed into the booster on certain models. This ensures the right driver is with the right vehicle.

