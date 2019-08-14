Video Series on Propane Forklift Misconceptions

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has launched a “real talk” video series that aims to educate material handling professionals on three common propane forklift misconceptions regarding indoor usage, emissions and cost.

The videos look at some of the key benefits linked with propane that, if overlooked, can prevent facilities from operating at maximum efficiency.

The three-part video series, available at Propane.com/For-My-Business/Material-Handling , outlines the following:

A video on refueling explains propane’s refueling process and its ability to minimize downtime. By quickly swapping out an empty propane cylinder for a full one, operators can get back to work and finish the job.

Another video speaks to propane’s versatility with an ability to work indoors and outside to keep any operation clean and productive.

A third video compares acquisition and operational costs between propane forklifts and other fuels like electric and diesel.

Propane Education & Research Council