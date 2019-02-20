Virtual Reality Training Simulator

JLG Industries Inc. has introduced its AccessReady XR Operator Training simulator which offers users the ability to train and improve the skills of boom lift equipment operators in a safe, virtual environment.

JLG AccessReady XR provides virtual reality-based training for operators of all skill levels, with everything from controls familiarization to machine operation and advanced spatial awareness challenges. This type of immersive training helps optimize the learning experience while preparing operators to use the controls and familiarize themselves with boom lift operation.

Features of the JLG AccessReady XR Operator Training simulator include:

● Safe environment for training operators.

● Increased “hands-on” controls training for reduced time to proficiency.

● Improved quality of practice time, allowing operators to experience real-life applications more quickly.

● Reduced trainee idle time to increase practice while evaluations are performed.

● Reduced evaluation time, since knowledge of the controls occurs faster.

● Real-time feedback to accelerate training knowledge,

Other key features of the JLG AccessReady XR Operator Training Program include real-world controls, “virtual hands,” a networked multi-user mode, multiple training environments (including proving grounds and construction sites), selectable virtual avatars for multi-user scenarios, an instructor-led mode and tools to create unique password-protected scenarios and customized performance metrics.

