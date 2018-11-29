Visibility into Supply Chain Data

Tive Inc. has upgraded its sensor + software supply chain visibility offering, including shipment data sharing, route geofences, and ocean vessel tracking. These new features enhance collaboration between supply chain managers and logistics providers and deliver a new level of visibility into the location and status of en route inventory.

Tive provides a sensor and software solution that allows supply chain managers to track and analyze the location and condition of their shipments in real time. The company’s low-power multi-sensor tracker uses cellular connectivity to provide real-time monitoring and analysis of the location, climate, and integrity of shipments. Supply chain managers access this data and analysis through the Tive software platform, where they can set up custom alerts like ETA warnings, temperature deviations, or geofences. They can also use the Tive API to pull data into external SCM, TMS, or ERP systems, and gather insights into their supply chain like never before.

Recent updates to the Tive system include:

Shipment Data Sharing enables shippers to share a read-only view into location and condition data for a shipment so that manufacturers can provide their partners and customers with real-time visibility into their in-transit goods.

Route Geofences provides real-time alerts as soon as a shipment deviates from its expected route.

Vessel Tracking allows seamless location tracking for ocean shipments via integration with 3rd-party vessel tracking services.

Tive