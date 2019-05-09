VMI Solution

PathGuide Technologies has introduced Advanced Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), a solution which runs independently outside of the warehouse for a distributor’s customers. Advanced VMI provides full inventory control and order management, including visibility to shelf life requirements and traceability down to inventory lot numbers, expiration dates and serial numbers.

Advanced VMI helps distributors and their customers efficiently maintain inventory levels and create and manage replenishment orders. When a customer runs low on stock of an item, Advanced VMI can generate an automatic replenishment order, bringing inventory levels up to predetermined maximums. The order is then sent to the distributor for fulfillment.

Some of the features in the Advanced VMI product include:

● Bin-level management for complete inventory control

● Lot and shelf life management

● Serial number control management

● Consigned and non-consigned inventory management

● Ad-hoc replenishment

● Industrial vending machine support

● SaaS-based multi-tenant cloud architecture

● User-defined multilingual support,

PathGuide Technologies Inc.