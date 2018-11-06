Menu
Voice-Picking for Android Users

Honeywell has launched a fully integrated voice-directed productivity solution for SAP Business One users.

Honeywell’s Guided Work Solutions is a software application that runs on the Android operating system and is based on its Vocollect voice technology. The worker-focused software is integrated with SAP Business One, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform designed for small and medium enterprise distribution centers.

The integration with SAP software allows workers to perform complex warehousing tasks, such as picking, receiving, put-away, packing and shipping inventory. For example, when SAP Business One receives a work order, Honeywell’s Guided Work Solutions translates that order into a set of optimized interactive voice commands to allow workers to perform their tasks hands-free and eyes-free.

The software runs on a wide range of compatible hardware, including Honeywell’s mobile computers, as well as other Android mobile devices. The Android platform provides support for multiple interfaces including voice, scanning and keypad. 

SAP Business One is a software application that provides small- and medium-sized enterprises with solutions to manage warehouse operations, logistics and order fulfillment.

