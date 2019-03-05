TraceLink Inc. has introduced Smart Inventory Tracker, a cloud-based end-to-end warehouse compliance solution offered within its integrated digital supply network. Smart Inventory Tracker enables companies with warehousing operations to meet both business and compliance needs, including the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) and U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Natively connected to the cloud and purpose-built to leverage TraceLink’s information-sharing capabilities within its digital supply network platform, Smart Inventory Tracker is designed to improve operational efficiencies in the warehouse, allowing companies to verify and update the status of serialized product, receive real-time feedback, and generate compliance reporting based on configurable workflows. With connections to 32 National Medicine Verification Systems (NMVS) and integration with TraceLink’s saleable returns verification solution, Smart Inventory Tracker enables companies to meet their traceability, receiving and distribution requirements for EU FMD and DSCSA.

Smart Inventory Tracker can run on any mobile device and does not require integration with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

Integrated with TraceLink’s digital supply network, Smart Inventory Tracker provides companies with the ability to make real-time decisions and automate the verification of their serialized products directly from the warehouse floor.

TraceLink Inc.