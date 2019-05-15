WMS Offers Real-Time Progress Reports

TouchPath has updated its TouchWMS warehouse management system with a number of new features.

The TouchWMS power-picking Control Center is now supported by real-time graphical KPI screens that display the progress and performance of individual pickers against the picks that have been assigned to them. A bar chart shows how many picks have been assigned and how many remain. Other KPI screens show overall picking and put-away progress.

A series of sequential tasks can now be assigned to each individual at the beginning of each shift (e.g., picking in one zone followed by put-aways in another followed by cycle counting). When a warehouse worker logs onto the system via a handheld, mobile terminal or desktop, they are automatically presented with instructions for the tasks that have been assigned to them.

The system tracks every team member’s activity throughout their shift, in real time, while the system’s KPI screens allow supervisors to spot bottlenecks and reallocate resources across zones to optimize shift performance. With this latest version of TouchWMS they can now analyze productivity across an entire shift, as well as compare individual productivity levels.

The cycle count (or perpetual inventory, PI) has now been enhanced to enable the pre-definition of a variance value above which a regular warehouse supervisor is not permitted to post adjustments without senior management sign-off. The system now also provides full analysis of cycle count progress annually to ensure that audit targets are reached.

TouchWMS allows warehouse zoning, location and item storage types to be pre-defined, is RFID-enabled for greater speed and accuracy and allows picking routes to be optimized to speed customer order fulfilment. Goods are registered on arrival at the warehouse and are visible in the system before passing quality inspection if required, after which they are placed in inventory. Items can be tracked internally and throughout the supply chain, for full traceability.

