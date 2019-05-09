Best Forklifts of 2019 Awards

A look at the winners of the industry's annual awards honoring innovative and technical merit in forklift and warehouse technology.

The International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Awards for 2019 were presented in Vienna, Austria, in April. The IFOY Awards recognize the year’s best material handling equipment and intralogistics solutions as determined by an independent jury of international trade journalists, managed by Anita Würmser (full disclosure: I am a voting member of the jury).

The aim of the IFOY Awards is to document the performance capability and innovative drive of the material handling and intralogistics sector, helping to boost competitiveness and raise the profile of the entire sector in the public arena. This year, for the first time, an award was given to the best start-up.

The IFOY Awards are based on an audit. The devices and solutions are subjected to individually tailored driving or function tests, including the IFOY Test protocol comprising around 80 criteria and the scientific IFOY Innovation Check. In addition, jurors and their advisory teams assess the finalists personally before voting.

The IFOY Awards, which are sponsored by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy, is presented by the Association for Materials Handling and Intralogistics within the VDMA.