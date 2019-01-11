Menu
Toyota Forklifts Toyoyta Forklifts
Powered Vehicles and Forklifts

Toyota to Consolidate US Forklift Operations into Single Unit

Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing and Toyota Material Handling USA will integrate into a single business unit by January 2020 to be called Toyota Material Handling.

Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing (TIEM) and Toyota Material Handling USA (TMHU) have announced plans to integrate into a single business unit by January 2020. The new company will be called Toyota Material Handling Inc. (TMH).

TMH offers a full line of material handling products assembled in the U.S., including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design.

The business will remain in Columbus, Ind., and report directly to Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA). Leading TMH will be president/CEO Jeff Rufener and senior vice president Tony Miller.

“Our goal is to have a stronger, more unified, corporate culture around our material handling business,” explains Brett Wood, president/CEO of TMHNA. The company’s goal is to be more efficient and more responsive to its associates, suppliers, dealers and customers.

Integrating TMHU and TIEM is the next step in a progression of events and actions that started in 2014 when TMHU completed a three-year relocation of its headquarters from California to Indiana.

“We successfully combined our service parts business in 2017, and as we considered other synergy opportunities, it became clear that a complete consolidation of the companies was our best next step,” says Rufener. “Integrating our teams will improve the flow of information to and from our customers, so we can deliver exactly what they need when they need it.”

The full integration will be complete by January 2020.

TAGS: Warehousing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
gavel
OSHA Issues Crane Operator Safety Rule
Nov 16, 2018
Kion Baoli KBD50
Diesel 4-wheel Forklift
Nov 15, 2018
Wiggins eBull
High-Capacity Lithium Electric Forklift
Oct 24, 2018
Toyota Order Picker
Order Pickers
Oct 15, 2018