Tracking Nearly 24,000 Assets for the Department of Defense

A new multi-million dollar order from the Department of Defense (DoD) which will enable the DoD to track and monitor nearly 24,000 high-value military assets, was awarded to ORBCOMM Inc., a provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Savi, a provider of big data/machine learning analytic solutions.

This order from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is part of the active RFID-IV contract to provide government agencies and allied partners with state-of-the-art hardware, software and integration services for worldwide asset tracking and in-transit visibility. Savi is currently the sole provider for the RFID-IV contract, which has a $102 million ceiling and is in its second and final option year.

In support of this initiative, ORBCOMM’s cellular devices will be used along with Savi’s platform to supply in-transit visibility and inventory and logistics data, significantly reducing the resources needed to manage and track important DoD assets. ORBCOMM’s ruggedized, sealed devices were selected for this application because their waterproof, solar panels provide continuous power to rechargeable batteries, offering reliable service without maintenance or battery changes across a typical asset’s lifecycle.

“Valuable data from ORBCOMM’s devices will flow to Savi Visibility, a cloud-based visibility and analytics platform, and to DoD’s RF-ITV network where agency logistics managers can see the real-time location and status of their assets. The visibility platform provides a real-time view of where assets are in-transit, eliminating supply chain blind spots. Logisticians are able to real-time alerts for anomalies, such as tampering, delays or cargo entering or exiting a geozone outside of pre-determined parameters, to mitigate delays and execute contingency plans.

ORBCOMM and Savi plan to complete deployment of their in-transit visibility and asset tracking solutions in the fourth quarter of 2018 and to continue to work with agency officials to expand their solutions to other groups within the DoD.