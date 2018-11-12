Menu
UPS Strike Averted
Transportation & Distribution

The strike by UPS drivers that was to happen on Nov. 12 has been averted as the International Brotherhood of Teamster (IBT)  ratified the 
 UPS Freight agreement. 

Members approved the contract by a 77% to 23% margin at local union meetings held from Nov. 7 until today. The agreement covers approximately 11,600 workers at the company.

The final vote was 6,935 in favor and 2,067 opposed with 84% of eligible members voting.

The UPS Small Package National Master Agreement (NMA) and UPS Freight Master Agreement have been ratified.

"It is an agreement that rewards our employees for their contributions to the success of the company while enabling UPS to remain competitive," UPS said in a statement. "We will resume normal operations and will immediately begin accepting new volume from UPS Freight customers. Our teams began contacting customers immediately after ratification. We thank our customers for their patience and loyalty.

 

 

TAGS: Labor Management
