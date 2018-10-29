World Port Community Sets Priorities

Heads of the world's leading associations for the world port community met recently in London at the Baltic Exchange to establish a stronger, unified voice of the port sector in the maritime industry as a whole.

"It is in the mutual interests of shipping and ports to cooperate more closely,” said ICS Secretary general Guy Platten. “The future availability and quality of onshore power facilities, as well as quality low-sulfur fuel and LNG bunkering infrastructure in ports, will be of vital importance to owner-operators. Optimizing ports calls through better use of data, standardization of procedures and digitalization will also create a win-win situation for shipping and ports."

Exploratory talks included the adoption of an inclusive 'supply chain approach' towards greenhouse gas emission reductions, bunkering solutions to tackle the IMO 0.5% global sulfur cap on fuel by 2020 and the optimization of port calls to the benefit of all parties.

Other priorities discussed included the adoption of "single window" data information exchange between all port players as well as the impact of autonomous vessels on safety. The group also looked at other key port industry hot topics including container weighing standard processes, ISPS adoption, e-maritime and ship reporting, electronic FAL documentation use, CTU packing codes, safe mooring procedures and maritime signage.

Each association drew up its main priorities moving ahead with all parties agreeing to collaborate closely on existing and new projects and programs, particularly those associated with meeting IMO regulations on safety, environment and operations.

During the discussion, follow up actions were planned on several projects and programs in which several Roundtable member organizations are already involved together:



Information about the Roundtable members

FONASBA - Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers & Agents

The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers & Agents (FONASBA) provides a united voice for the world’s shipbrokers and agents. Founded in 1969, the organization promotes fair and equitable practices and ensures that the needs of members are understood at international, regional and individual national level across the maritime industry. FONASBA maintains a close watch on all developments of interest and concern to the shipbroking and ship agency professions and takes appropriate action to ensure that those interests are protected.

IBIA - International Bunker Industry Association

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is the voice of the global bunker industry and represents all stakeholders across the industry value chain. IBIA's membership includes ship owners/operators, bunker suppliers, traders, brokers, barging companies, storage companies, surveyors, port authorities, credit reporting companies, lawyers, P&I clubs, equipment manufacturers, shipping journalists and marine consultants. With members in more than 80 countries, IBIA represents the industry at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as a consultative non-governmental organization and has also been granted “liaison status” with the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

IBTA - International Dry Bulk Terminals Association

The International Bulk Terminal Association (IBTA) is the representation of the International Dry Bulk Terminals Group (DBTG) as an NGO at the IMO. DBTG is a forum and voice for the dry bulk industry continuously driving up and setting standards based on the experiences, concerns and expertise of its Members on matters of technical, operational and safety in a non-commercial environment. DBTG continuously monitors developments in ship/port interface and the impact of bulk carrier design on the safe operation of terminals. IBTA provided the template for the IMO Blu Code, was instrumental in the implementation of the IMSBC Code, participates in the IMO Working and Correspondence Groups and is actively involved in the United Nations Global Harmonized System of the Classification of Chemicals Working and Correspondence Groups.

ICHCA - International Cargo Handling Coordination Association

Established in 1952, ICHCA International is an independent, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving the safety, productivity and efficiency of cargo handling and movement worldwide. ICHCA’s privileged NGO status enables it to represent its members, and the cargo handling industry at large, in front of national and international agencies and regulatory bodies, while its Technical Panel provides best practice advice and develops publications on a wide range of practical cargo handling issues.

IMPA - International Maritime Pilots Association

IMPA is a non-profit making body which seeks to achieve its principal objective – the promotion of professionally sound and safe pilotage – in two main ways., It represents over 8,000 pilot members in 49 countries. The organization has a formal voice in relevant international maritime fora. Particularly important has been its accredited consultative membership – since 1973 – at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the recognized authority to set international standards of ship safety and vessel-source pollution prevention and control. IMPA delegates make lasting contributions to different aspects of the work of the organization through their continued active participation in its many committees, sub-committees, and working groups.

IPCSA - International Port Community Systems Association

The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) was originally founded in 2011 as the European Port Community Systems Association, by six European-based PCS operators. It was relaunched in 2014 as an international association, reflecting its growing membership outside Europe. Membership includes Sea and Air Port Community System Operators, Sea and Air Port Authorities and Single Window Operators. Today, IPCSA’s members operate across the world, exchanging electronic information at more than 150 sea and air ports, rail and inland waterways, and border crossing points. This equates to more than 500 million TEU and 7 billion tonnes of world trade a year, a reach of over 1 million users, and the exchange of more than 30 million messages per day in support of efficient Sea and Air Ports.

ISSA - International Shipsuppliers & Services Association

ISSA is the international association representing nearly 2,000 ship suppliers throughout the world. The Association was formed in 1955 and celebrated its Diamond Jubilee in 2015 of 60 years of service to the maritime industry. ISSA has 40 national associations of ship suppliers as full ISSA members and associate members in 51 other countries where no national association exists.