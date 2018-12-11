Menu
Global Supply Chain

10 Global Predictions for 2019: AT Kearney

10 Global Predictions for 2019 : AT Kearney
Start Slideshow

It's that time of year where we peer into the future to see what new trends and technologies will take place.A.T. Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council predictions for 2019 casts a wide net from geopolitical and economic disruptive forces to new technologies and regulations causing shifts in the socioeconomic landscape.    

The group says its predictions are based on continuous scanning of the horizon across dimensions of demography, economy, environment, geopolitics, governance, resources, and technology and they point out that in  2018, many of their predictions came true. 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Retailers, Shippers, Manufacturers to Reduce Fashion Supply Chain Emissions
Retailers, Shippers, Manufacturers to Reduce Fashion Supply Chain Emissions
Dec 12, 2018
Servitization
Servitization: Logistics at your Service
Dec 06, 2018
US Trade Gap Widens to 10-Year High Amid China Tensions
US Trade Gap Widens to 10-Year High Amid China Tensions
Dec 06, 2018
perfect order
Achieving the Impossible Dream: Perfect Order Performance
Dec 04, 2018