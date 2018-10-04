Menu
Labor Management

The Craziest Excuses Ever Given for Calling in Sick

Excuses for Calling in Sick
Start Slideshow
Sometimes your employees just don't feel like going to work.

There's a labor shortage in the logistics world, with more jobs than there are available workers. But that's not the only reason why companies are coming up short-handed so often. Sometimes your employees just don't feel like going to work.

They could truly be sick or maybe they just need a mental health day. Whatever the case, the supply chain isn't operating at optimal speed because, well, some of its most essential members are playing hooky.

A study conducted by CareerBuilder found that 38% of workers called in sick when in fact they were feeling just fine. Asked why, 28% said they just didn't feel like going in to work, but 27% did have actual doctor's appointments.

Some said they needed to relax (24%), and 18% said they needed more sleep. Others just had to run some errands (11%). And those are the most believable answers.

Whatever the reason, employees have become quite creative in explaining why they were unable to show up for work.

Here are some of the excuses given to employers, as collected by CareerBuilder.

 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Amazon Removing Bonus for Warehouse Workers
Amazon Warehouse Workers Lose Bonuses, Stock Awards for Raises
Oct 04, 2018
ASCM logo
APICS Rebrands as the Association for Supply Chain Management
Oct 03, 2018
Amazon Giving Retailers Offer They Cant Refuse
Amazon Raises Minimum Wage
Oct 02, 2018
zero-tolerance
Is Zero Tolerance the Best Way to Stop Sexual Harassment?
Oct 01, 2018