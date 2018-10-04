The Craziest Excuses Ever Given for Calling in Sick

Sometimes your employees just don't feel like going to work.

There's a labor shortage in the logistics world, with more jobs than there are available workers. But that's not the only reason why companies are coming up short-handed so often. Sometimes your employees just don't feel like going to work.

They could truly be sick or maybe they just need a mental health day. Whatever the case, the supply chain isn't operating at optimal speed because, well, some of its most essential members are playing hooky.

A study conducted by CareerBuilder found that 38% of workers called in sick when in fact they were feeling just fine. Asked why, 28% said they just didn't feel like going in to work, but 27% did have actual doctor's appointments.

Some said they needed to relax (24%), and 18% said they needed more sleep. Others just had to run some errands (11%). And those are the most believable answers.

Whatever the reason, employees have become quite creative in explaining why they were unable to show up for work.

Here are some of the excuses given to employers, as collected by CareerBuilder.