Adjustable, Wall-Mount Fan/Light

Rite-Hite has introduced the CoolMan 2800 Trailer Fan with the Rite-Lite LED dock light. The CoolMan 2800 features a ½ horsepower, 3-speed 115 volt/60Hz motor, enclosed in a safety yellow polypropylene co-polymer housing with UV inhibitors, which helps protect the fan from unexpected impact at busy loading docks.

The CoolMan 2800 Trailer Fan has a single telescoping arm, which can be adjusted allowing it to service two side-by-side loading dock bays or moved completely away for unloading and loading at the dock door. In addition, the support arm can be extended six inches to compensate for obstructions affecting the wall bracket or to use on two adjacent loading dock positions. An optional adjustable wall-mounted bracket allows the unit to be raised or lowered up to 19 inches in the door opening.

Utilizing a 115-volt plug-in connection, the CoolMan 2800’s fan has three speeds (a maximum of 2800 CFM), which allows for greater airflow. The fan includes a variable timer that can be set from one to 180 minutes or to auto-off, conserving electricity.

The Rite-Lite dock light uses six high intensity LEDs, drawing 18 watts of power with unique beam optics for optimum brightness throughout the entire length of the trailer. Designed with an impact-resistant head, the Rite-Lite dock light controls are integrated into the mounting arm of the CoolMan 2800 and dimmable with four intensity settings for a user to select the desired level of illumination.

The optional Motion Sensing Technology (MST) senses when a forklift or person is leaving the trailer and automatically dims the light, then restores to full power after a few seconds. When there is no loading dock activity, the auto-dimming feature reduces the light output to its lowest setting.

