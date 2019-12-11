Skip navigation
Menu
CRE-619.jpg
New Products

AGV Tugger with Kitting Cart

Creform Corp. has developed a compact Tite-Space BST AGV with kitting cart that provides the ability to present a specific kit of parts in order to increase production and process efficiencies.

Creform Corp. has developed a compact Tite-Space BST AGV with kitting cart that provides the ability to present a specific kit of parts in order to increase production and process efficiencies.

The Creform BST AGV, Model CA-250060-NSI-K9 works as an automated tugger, traveling along a magnetic tape guidepath, slipping under the stationary cart, extending a tow pin into the cart’s frame and then conveying it to a designated workstation or unload point.

This unit has the functionality of a Creform BST-NSI, but in a compact package. The AGV offers a programmable control system and can control 50 courses with up to 128 commands for each. Course programming can be accomplished with a PC or HMI touch screen and programs can be downloaded via USB memory, ethernet cable or RF.

The Category 2 safety features include: audible warning and flashing light, obstacle sensor, non-contact laser bumper and emergency stop The kitting cart holds parts pulled from the supermarket storage area to create a production kit with a specific selectiong of parts that offers production and process efficiencies in manufacturing. The cart has a 28 in. x 40 in. footprint and is designed to hold up to 500 lb.

Creform Corp.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Toyota-IC-Forklift.jpg
IC Forklift Upgrades
Dec 10, 2019
ID Label Arctic Xtremel.jpg
Cold Storage Labels
Dec 10, 2019
Presto ECOA LiftStik.jpg
Compact Lifter Transporter
Dec 10, 2019
ShipChain logo.jpg
Blockchain-based Last Mile Platform
Dec 09, 2019