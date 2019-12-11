AGV Tugger with Kitting Cart

Creform Corp. has developed a compact Tite-Space BST AGV with kitting cart that provides the ability to present a specific kit of parts in order to increase production and process efficiencies.

The Creform BST AGV, Model CA-250060-NSI-K9 works as an automated tugger, traveling along a magnetic tape guidepath, slipping under the stationary cart, extending a tow pin into the cart’s frame and then conveying it to a designated workstation or unload point.

This unit has the functionality of a Creform BST-NSI, but in a compact package. The AGV offers a programmable control system and can control 50 courses with up to 128 commands for each. Course programming can be accomplished with a PC or HMI touch screen and programs can be downloaded via USB memory, ethernet cable or RF.

The Category 2 safety features include: audible warning and flashing light, obstacle sensor, non-contact laser bumper and emergency stop The kitting cart holds parts pulled from the supermarket storage area to create a production kit with a specific selectiong of parts that offers production and process efficiencies in manufacturing. The cart has a 28 in. x 40 in. footprint and is designed to hold up to 500 lb.

Creform Corp.