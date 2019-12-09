Blockchain-based Last Mile Platform

ShipChain has launched Delivery Experience Manager, a blockchain-based final mile delivery platform. The new solution is designed to help improve visibility for users, shorten waiting time and delivery windows, reduce damage claims, and provide a seamless delivery experience.

Delivery Experience Manager will allow buyers, carriers and shippers to track transports in real-time and verify delivery time, location and quality of goods with every single shipment. The technology can be integrated into existing hardware or utilized via the ShipChain mobile app.

It provides a verified and immutable digital report of the delivery process that increases transparency and ensures all claims can be checked for accuracy. This includes photographic evidence of transfer, allowing customers and carriers to confirm safe delivery of goods and mitigate any damage. It also allows the buyer to change their address, schedule deliveries, and change other shipping criteria in addition to just viewing shipment information.

ShipChain Inc.