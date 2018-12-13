Blockchain Platform for Shipping Documents

CargoX has launched the CargoX Smart B/L platform, which offers a decentralized and cryptographically secured environment for transferring freight shipping documents on a public blockchain network.

Shipping, freight forwarding, NVOCC, exporting and importing companies, forwarder alliances and networks providing solutions for logistics and supply chains can join and use the CargoX platform. Users can transfer ownership of freight shipping documents on a public blockchain network.

It supports multi-user workflows. It is integration free and accessible via any web browser.

The CargoX platform is based on the CargoX’s Blockchain Document Transaction System technology. This solution allows companies to create, transfer and state undoubted ownership of information and the various types of freight shipping documents.

Flexible endorsement types are also available. Certificate of origin can be transferred or exported. Letter of credit and escrow service workflows are supported.

CargoX