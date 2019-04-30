Cloud-based Labeling Data Management

SATO has launched SATO App Storage, a cloud-based data management service for centralization of labeling data and design templates for food service, retail and other sectors.

With SATO App Storage, users can streamline processes and ensure a high level of accuracy in their labeling operations. By centralizing management of labeling data, food and retail chains can ensure product information is always up to date and accurate. Administrators can arrange for updates of label data and label designs to be automated in real time or scheduled for specified locations.

The SATO system reduces the time required for data management operations by over half when performing label data updates. It automates updates of apps and printer settings when replacing printers and streamlines management of seasonal label data for holidays and price markdowns.

Also the service features a cloud network of security, safety and high availability with SLA performance, an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) to prevent exploits and SSL/HTTPS encryption for secure communication.

