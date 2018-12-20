Cold Chain Data Logger

Cole-Parmer has introduced the Digi-Sense TraceableOne Single-Use USB Temperature Data Logger with Calibration. Each single-use data logger is traceable to NIST standards and comes with a Traceable certificate which ensures accuracy.

The data loggers are suitable for anyone who needs to make sure the temperature or temperature and humidity of their items remain at set parameters during transport, storage or experiments in the food, pharmaceutical, or laboratory industries.

These compact, data loggers fit anywhere, even inside a small cooler. They are pre-programmed to measure typical temperature ranges of interest with alarm set-points that allow a quick check for outliers. The data loggers auto generate PDFs when plugged into a computer. No software or driver is required for set-up or download data.

Flashing red and green LEDs indicate the logger is recording data, stopped recording, and if an alarm has been triggered. Logging duration runs from either 10, 30, 60, or 90 days. Logging intervals update either every 1, 3, 6, or 10 minutes.

Cole-Parmer