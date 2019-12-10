Cold Storage Labels

ID Label Inc. has introduced Arctic Xtreme warehouse rack labels for cold storage environments.

Arctic Xtreme labels perform well in cold, wet and subzero conditions. They feature an advanced freezer-grade adhesive specially formulated for cold storage environments

The hybrid adhesive is designed to resist moisture and frost build-up while maintaining a permanent bond to metal warehouse racking. They can be applied at temperatures as low as -20oF.

Once applied, Arctic Xtreme labels will maintain a permanent bond to metal warehouse racking at service temperatures as low as -65o F.

