Connected Logistics IoT Solution

Intel has introduced the Intel Connected Logistics Platform (Intel CLP), an Internet of Things (IoT) solution enabling users to monitor the condition and location of assets in any environment throughout the supply chain. The solution is designed to helps prevent package loss or damage in transit.

With PA Consulting and Google Cloud, Intel CLP offers users near real-time supply chain visibility, while monitoring the quality, integrity and security of their shipments while on the move. Companies can use this IoT data to mitigate risk in near real-time, extract actionable insights, and perform trend and predictive analytics. The flexibility of the solution allows for quick integration while solving a wide range of asset-tracking industry challenges.

Intel Corp.