Menu
Intel CLP
New Products

Connected Logistics IoT Solution

The Intel Connected Logistics Platform (Intel CLP) is an IoT solution enabling users to monitor the condition and location of assets in any environment throughout the supply chain.

Intel has introduced the Intel Connected Logistics Platform (Intel CLP), an Internet of Things (IoT) solution enabling users to monitor the condition and location of assets in any environment throughout the supply chain. The solution is designed to helps prevent package loss or damage in transit.

With PA Consulting and Google Cloud, Intel CLP offers users near real-time supply chain visibility, while monitoring the quality, integrity and security of their shipments while on the move. Companies can use this IoT data to mitigate risk in near real-time, extract actionable insights, and perform trend and predictive analytics. The flexibility of the solution allows for quick integration while solving a wide range of asset-tracking industry challenges.

Intel Corp.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Blume Global logo
Global Supply Chain Ecosystem Solutions
Jan 03, 2019
Douglas Battery RAPTOR_Chargers
High-Frequency Modular Charger
Jan 03, 2019
CRE-608
Lighted Workstation
Jan 02, 2019
SpotSee logo
Real-Time Visibility & Alerts
Jan 01, 2019