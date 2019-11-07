Skip navigation
Control Unit for Low-Level Order Picking

MCFA's Jungheinrich easyPILOT Follow semi-automatic control unit allows an order picker to follow its operator, enabling error-free picking processes.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has enhanced its automated offering of forklifts and warehouse products with a remote control unit for its ECE series low-level order pickers that maximizes picking efficiency. The Jungheinrich easyPILOT Follow semi-automatic control unit allows the order picker to follow its operator, enabling error-free picking processes and maximum efficiency in the warehouse.

The unit connects via wireless technology through a controller that the operator wears or carries. With its reliable connection, the lift truck follows as the operator moves forward and stops with accuracy.

The easyPILOT Follow uses modern laser scanners to continuously check the area in front of the truck. This helps provide safe and reliable navigation and positioning in rack aisles. If the scanners detect an obstacle in the path of the order picker, the truck stops. This feature eliminates failure of the truck to respond due to visual obstacles or other sources of interference.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)

