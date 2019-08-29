Dorner has consolidated two existing product lines and unified them into a single conveyor platform, which is now called FlexMove.

While the FlexMove name isn’t new to Dorner, it now incorporates the features of the former SmartFlex conveyor line. These aluminum-frame, flexible chain conveyors are suitable when floor space is limited as they are designed to make tight 360° turns in and around machinery and equipment. Features of FlexMove conveyors include:

● Straightforward and compact design maximizes space while minimizing noise and maintenance.

● Suitable for applications with curves, inclines or declines.

● T-slot aluminum frame.

● Speeds up to 250 feet per minute.

● Load capacity up to 600 pounds.

FlexMove conveyors are engineered for numerous applications, including: packaging; part handling; product transfers; assembly automation; machine conveyance; elevation changes; tight spaces.

