Diesel 4-wheel Forklift

Kion Baoli KBD50
KION North America has introduced the Baoli Series 6012 forklift, a diesel, four-wheel truck equipped with single or dual SE or pneumatic drive tires.

Offered in two different models, the KBD40 lift capacity is 8,000 lbs while the KBD50 lift capacity is 10,000 lbs.

A Kohler Tier 4 turbodiesel engine delivers 74 HP and torque to handle heavy loads. With Kohler’s advanced, common rail direct injection system and Electronic Control Unit (ECU) with fuel mapping, these trucks are designed to be fuel efficient.

The Baoli KBD40/KBD50 is equipped with a host of standard comfort features, including a tilting, adjustable steering column and a comfort suspension seat with a high-visibility orange seat belt. A cushioned operator compartment makes these trucks suitable for any size operator.

KION North America Corp.

 

