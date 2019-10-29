Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has introduced the new Cat EC23N - EC30LN series of 4,500–6,500 lb. capacity sit-down electric counterbalance lift trucks.

The EC23N - EC30LN models feature advanced AC motors and optimized regenerative braking systems. The electric cushion tire forklifts are equipped to run longer on one battery charge. The two-stage hydraulic system determines the optimum motor speed, resulting in reduced energy consumption and longer run times.

Activated when the lift truck decelerates, changes directions or brakes are applied, an extended service life feature helps to return energy to the forklift’s battery. Results are extended run times and extended service brake life.

The two-stage hydraulic system allows these cushion tire lift trucks to provide precise load handling with fast lift speeds and less energy consumption.

The Operator Presence Detection System (PDS) uses both audible and visual indicators to alert the operator of potentially hazardous situations, increasing operator awareness.

A full-suspension vinyl seat, including lumbar support, can be adjusted front and back to give the operator a comfortable operating position.

Operators can control the hydraulic mast and attachment functions, horn and travel direction with fingertip controls which are integrated with the optional seat-mounted arm rest.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)