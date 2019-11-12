Electric-Powered Material Handling Vehicles

Hamilton Caster has introduced two new product lines to its e-Power Cart & Trailer offerings. First, a series of four industrial e-Power pushers designed to push or pull in-plant trailers with load capacities between 3,000 and 100,000 lbs. Also, Hamilton has introduced three e-Power Vehicles with easy wagon-style steering to push or pull payloads up to 10,000 lbs.

The four new pushers are designed to be more maneuverable and versatile with a smaller footprint than a forklift or AGV. Hamilton’s Pushers can move a multitude of materials in varying sizes and shapes in and out of hard-to-reach areas. To facilitate quick connects and disconnects, Hamilton engineers have designed linkages between the powered and non-powered elements to work seamlessly together.

The in-plant trailers that link to the e-Power Pushers and the decks of the e-Power vehicles can be designed with custom sizes and superstructures to address a range of material handling challenges. Optional side-steer or remote steering is also available.

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.