Creform Corp. has designed a new electrostatic discharge (ESD) flow rack for an automotive assembly line operation that features four levels for product presentation. Each of the four levels feature three lanes, while the top level allows the empty container to be returned to the service aisle.

The flow rack is built with ESD light gray pipe and nickel-plated metal joints per the assembler’s anti-static requirement. Each of the flow rack’s lanes feature Creform’s ESD skatewheel conveyor rollers.

The rack’s lanes feature physical separators on both sides so that the boxes are contained and separated as they flow smoothly. Each supply lane features an extra angle at the picking position for enhanced view and for easier component selection. Label holders for each lane are included for the front and back to ensure accurate loading and accurate picking.

With the stair-stepped design, each level can be raised or lowered without changing the length of the conveyor. The rack and its levels can be repositioned with simple tools.

The supply lanes feature an EF-2018 pivoting stop (an anti-back device). This simple gravity “stopper” allows material to be loaded in without impediment then automatically flips up to keep the container securely in the lane. The swing arm of the EF-2018 rests in the up position via gravity. The flow rack features six heavy duty stem casters, which allows for ease of movement and relocation. It features two fixed casters for directional control.

Creform Corp.