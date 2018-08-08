Fast Rugged Tablet

Menu
MobileDemand T1270
MobileDemand has introduced its large-screen 12.2” xTablet T1270.

MobileDemand has introduced its large-screen 12.2” xTablet T1270. The rugged tablet includes a 7th generation Intel Core I Series processor with dual channel memory configuration and a high-speed PCIe SSD interface.

The sunlight-viewable, IP65 sealed rugged tablet will stand up to extreme environments, while the i5-7000U processor allows for more complex operations including managing graphics and data.

The xTablet T1270 passed MIL-STD-810G ruggedness testing at a 5-foot drop. It includes a briefcase handle and a back hand strap. A patented snap mount plate makes the xTablet T1270 mountable to walls, countertops, carts, and light-duty vehicles. An optional vehicle mount will be available for other heavy-duty vehicle applications like forklifts and trucks. Both mounting systems are compatible with RAM mounts.

The xTablet T1270 includes an enterprise-ready Windows Hello front-facing camera. It also offers RJ45 ethernet, USB 3.0 (USB 2.0), micro HDMI, micro SIM, and micro SDXC reader. 

MobileDemand

