Guidance and Traceability Software for Cobots

Datalogic has introduced IMPACT 12.2 software to enhance the traceability and ease-of use of vision-guided robots and cobots used for a variety of pick, place and other production line tasks.

The new robot guidance and traceability software incorporates a number of calibration and performance enhancements to make robot programming faster and simpler, as well as improve accuracy and traceability.

Collaborative robots (or cobots) work harmoniously with people in production and distribution operations such as pick-and-place and production lines. Often, the robot performs repetitive tasks requiring strength or precision, while the person guides the robot to the right place, provides a part for it to pick, or performs other tasks that complement the robots programming.

Performance enhancements are provided by the new system’s calibration software, which improves the capability of pick and place applications; the locating tool to improve positional accuracy; and OCR upgrades to assist with high speed traceability applications.

Ease of use features of the new IMPACT software include an intuitive system, ease of set-up and simple integration with robots, processors and cameras.

Datalogic