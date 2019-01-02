Menu
Douglas Battery RAPTOR_Chargers
New Products

High-Frequency Modular Charger

Douglas Battery has reintroduced its Raptor Rapid charger, a high-frequency, high-speed fully automatic modular fast charger designed to eliminate the need for battery changes.

Douglas Battery has reintroduced its Raptor Rapid charger, a high-frequency, high-speed fully automatic modular fast charger designed to eliminate the need for battery changes.

Engineered with the latest digital power control technology, Raptor Rapid chargers enable batteries designed for fast charging to be safely charged anytime during the shift-day. With high charge rates, most two-shift and some two- to three-shift operations can avoid changing batteries during the shift.

The modular construction of the Raptor Rapid charger adapts to a wide range of battery capacities, allowing potential reduction of the number of chargers in a fleet. In order to achieve optimum charging performance and maintain peak efficiency at all times, charger modules are automatically switched off and on based on charge cycle requirements. Should a module develop a minor fault, the charger bypasses the module for continued operation and continuation of the charging process without interruption.

Douglas Battery

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Blume Global logo
Global Supply Chain Ecosystem Solutions
Jan 03, 2019
CRE-608
Lighted Workstation
Jan 02, 2019
SpotSee logo
Real-Time Visibility & Alerts
Jan 01, 2019
Intel CLP
Connected Logistics IoT Solution
Jan 01, 2019