High-Frequency Modular Charger

Douglas Battery has reintroduced its Raptor Rapid charger, a high-frequency, high-speed fully automatic modular fast charger designed to eliminate the need for battery changes.

Engineered with the latest digital power control technology, Raptor Rapid chargers enable batteries designed for fast charging to be safely charged anytime during the shift-day. With high charge rates, most two-shift and some two- to three-shift operations can avoid changing batteries during the shift.

The modular construction of the Raptor Rapid charger adapts to a wide range of battery capacities, allowing potential reduction of the number of chargers in a fleet. In order to achieve optimum charging performance and maintain peak efficiency at all times, charger modules are automatically switched off and on based on charge cycle requirements. Should a module develop a minor fault, the charger bypasses the module for continued operation and continuation of the charging process without interruption.

