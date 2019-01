Big Ass Fans has introduced the Pivot 2.0, which is designed to eliminate stagnant air in every corner of a workplace.

It features a direct-drive motor and a durable steel cage to keep workers safe. The Pivot 2.0 is capable of cooling air up to 120 feet from the fan thanks to a 6-ft diameter and powerful motor.

Versatile installation features ceiling, beam and column mounting options. It includes 73 airflow positions and variable speed controls.

Big Ass Fans