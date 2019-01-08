Intelligent Demand Forecasts

Alloy, a demand-driven sales and supply chain platform, has added intelligent demand forecasting to its product offerings. This feature enables consumer brands to use dynamically-updated forecasts to support daily business decisions.

Alloy’s demand forecasting includes these features:

● Integrated. Automatically collects the most up-to-date and granular consumer demand data to develop forecasts for every SKU, at every location and e-commerce channel.

● Intelligent. Continually improves forecasts with the latest AI and data science models, taking into account point-of-sale and e-commerce sales, out-of-stocks, pricing, promotions, special events, weather, and other top causal factors.

● Actionable. Enables proactive alerts to notify the right people when opportunities arise and provides prescriptive recommendations to align inventory with consumer demand.

● Transparent. Offers full visibility into how forecasts were developed to build trust and alignment between sales and supply chain teams.

Alloy