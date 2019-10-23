Skip navigation
IoT Platform for Facilities Management

Rite-Hite has introduced Opti-Vu, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that helps predict potential problems and proactively identify opportunities.

Rite-Hite has introduced Opti-Vu, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that taps into the data collection capabilities of Rite-Hite products via a secure wireless network to help focus on moments that make a difference.

The platform delivers insights by applying analytics to correlate developing trends with historical data, helping to predict potential problems and proactively identify opportunities. This helps drive behavioral and process changes that not only solve existing challenges, but also support continuous improvement efforts. It also provides real-time alerts when something’s wrong, so that managers can take immediate action.

The Opti-Vu platform uses a secure wireless network to provide management insights related to four areas of operations: productivity, energy, safety and asset management.

Rite-Hite

