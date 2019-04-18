Menu
Convey last-mile delivery solution
New Products

Last-Mile Delivery Solution

Convey Inc. has introduced Delivery Experience Management (DEM) platform featuring Exception Recovery to address last-mile delivery issues.The platform allows shippers to identify, collaborate and take action to not only resolve issues before a customer complains, but also to predict and prevent future issues.

DEM combines logistics, customer experience and support capabilities that help retailers take control of last mile delivery, uphold brand promises and protect the bottom line. A key component of DEM, Exception Recovery enables retailers to avoid costs and improve customer satisfaction by resolving exceptions collaboratively with carriers at scale.

Exception Recovery is designed to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve delivery performance through automation and exception avoidance. Key capabilities allow retailers and carriers to:

Identify shipments at risk via real-time status updates (missed pick up, no movement, etc.); customize views, receive intelligent alerts and gain visibility with flexible search functions.

Assign owners and collaborate across teams and carriers to share files, communicate and track activity in a single space.

Track and manage activity with shared dashboards to analyze performance and set exception-handling SLAs by agent, carrier or exception type.

