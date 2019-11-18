Lithium-Ion-Powered Forklifts

Crown Equipment’s V-Force Lithium-Ion Energy Storage System (ESS) is now available for the majority of its complete line of electric forklifts.

The V-Force Lithium-Ion ESS is fully integrated with the truck for flexibility, scalability and convenience. The integration allows the truck’s display to show battery discharge levels and alerts the operator through an early warning system before truck operation is stopped.

In addition to the lithium-ion technology, the system also includes a modular V-Force charger, as well as a battery management system that extends battery life by preventing operation outside of warranted conditions.

Lithium-ion batteries are maintenance-free, sealed units, which eliminates the need for battery watering. They can be opportunity charged during operator breaks without adversely affecting battery life, which contributes to longer run times and removes the need for battery changing. They do not emit gas during charging and do not require special battery rooms.

