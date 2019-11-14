Skip navigation
Menu
Rite-Hite Dok-Vu.jpg
New Products

Logistics Operations Software

Rite-Hite has introduced Dok-Vu Software to facilitate communication among managers, material handlers, logistics and yard personnel.

Rite-Hite has introduced Dok-Vu Software, a paperless software system that helps bring clarity and order to logistics operations by facilitating communication among managers, material handlers, logistics and yard personnel.

Here are a few ways Dok-Vu facilitates efficient communication and workflow:

· Employees involved in logistics functions can see at a glance status of every dock and trailer.

· Carriers can avoid long lines and wait times by checking themselves in and out getting text alerts on unload status.

· Managers can manage appointments, monitor dwell times and help keep docks fully utilized. With everyone working together efficiently, facilities can better control detention and demurrage charges, labor costs and shipping accuracy.

In addition, Dok-Vu’s intuitive loading dock dashboard allows managers to review current trends and historical data to make more data-driven decisions and help identify additional improvements that they could never see before.

Rite-Hite

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Tive Solo 5G.jpg
Single-use 5G Tracker
Nov 12, 2019
Hamilton-EP100K+Cart Wht Bckgrnd.jpg
Electric-Powered Material Handling Vehicles
Nov 11, 2019
Jungheinrich easyPILOT.jpg
Control Unit for Low-Level Order Picking
Nov 07, 2019
lanehub laptop.jpg
Collaborative Transportation Network
Nov 06, 2019