Logistics Operations Software

Rite-Hite has introduced Dok-Vu Software, a paperless software system that helps bring clarity and order to logistics operations by facilitating communication among managers, material handlers, logistics and yard personnel.

Here are a few ways Dok-Vu facilitates efficient communication and workflow:

· Employees involved in logistics functions can see at a glance status of every dock and trailer.

· Carriers can avoid long lines and wait times by checking themselves in and out getting text alerts on unload status.

· Managers can manage appointments, monitor dwell times and help keep docks fully utilized. With everyone working together efficiently, facilities can better control detention and demurrage charges, labor costs and shipping accuracy.

In addition, Dok-Vu’s intuitive loading dock dashboard allows managers to review current trends and historical data to make more data-driven decisions and help identify additional improvements that they could never see before.

Rite-Hite