LTL Pricing & Rating Solution

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) has made its FACTS Rate Engine package available as a standalone solution to provide less-than-truckload (LTL) fleets of all sizes and using any legacy system with the ability to competitively price and rate shipments.

The automated rating program provides LTL freight operations with a range of features, including:

● The ability to import customer pricing attributes directly from Excel.

● CWT, Pallet, Piece, Cubic Meter, Per-Mile, Linear Foot and many other Rating types.

● APIs to SMC and Middlewest Pricing Bureaus.

● Support for multi-tier discounts on the basis of shipment weight.

● FSC – support of levels based on Department of Energy defined and/or customized regions.

● The ability to define customized classes over and above standard NMFC classes.

● Dimensional Rates based on true space needs for user defined pallet heights.

The FACTS Rate Engine product is the standalone version of the CLI Pricing and Rating Module that is part of the company’s FACTS freight management solution designed for the LTL and small package industries. The technology platform provides complete integrated billing, accounting and operations freight management capabilities designed specifically for multi-terminal, high volume freight bill environments. FACTS can be deployed to control Dispatch, Dock, Linehaul and administrative functions for a multiple terminal transportation company. Including a complete financial suite, FACTS includes Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable modules and a complete General Ledger.

