Mobile Facilities and Maintenance Management App

Curo has introduced the 2019 version of its Curo application, which is designed to identify tasks and streamline work at any workplace with multiple projects. Curo provides crew members with clear expectations, communication and training within one intuitive application—whether they’re in the office, the four walls of a facility, or out in the field.

Curo’s patented GPS icons show where the work is, and which people, equipment and materials are required. The application lets managers know how work is progressing and verifies completion from wherever they are—onsite 24/7. Video training and checklists make sure crews know how to do the work to meet quality and compliance standards, and managers and crews can do all of their communications without ever leaving the tool.

Curo is designed to run natively on any mobile device, so it runs optimally whether the device is iOS or Android. The app has offline capability when wireless and mobile data is unavailable.

Curo