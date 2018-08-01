Mobile Printers for Supply Chain Operations

Zebra has introduced the ZQ600 series of label and receipt mobile printers designed to help businesses increase productivity in stores, backrooms and warehouses.

Building off Zebra’s QLn printer series, the new ZQ600 mobile printers offer a color display screen with a customizable menu, as well as advanced battery and wireless capabilities.

The ZQ600 mobile printers are designed for high-volume label and receipt printing applications used in the retail, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing. The new printers are suitable for click and collect, inventory/price display compliance and management, POS, queue busting, picking, packing, shipping, direct store delivery (DSD), and reverse logistics applications.

The ZQ600 series features the highest capacity battery in its class, in addition to Zebra’s patented Power Smart Print technology (PSPT). This advanced technology is designed to calculate and deliver the exact amount of power required to provide the best quality during printing.

Zebra’s ZQ600 printers include Wi-Fi capabilities to enable secure, stable connections that keep workers connected as they move throughout facilities.

