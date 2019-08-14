Mobile Scanning App for Warehouses

3PL Central has introduced SmartScan, a mobile scanning application that directly integrates with 3PL Warehouse Manager. SmartScan allows warehouses to move away from manual, paper-based processes to increase accuracy and efficiency inside their warehouse by offering a hands-free and paperless experience for warehouse staff.

SmartScan dynamically delivers data to operators so they can react to changing priorities and measure warehouse and employee performance in real time.

SmartScan offers these features:

Labor accountability and efficiency: Communicate every action a warehouse employee performs.

Order accuracy: Data flows seamlessly from scanning devices and automatically tracks tasks in the system.

Visibility: Warehouse staff and customers will be able to view the order status in real time.

SmartScan is built on an architecture that allows it to run on both enterprise-class hardware, such as the Zebra MC9300 or MC3300, as well as consumer devices such as Android phones and tablets. A warehouse can choose the hardware that is right for their environment, customer needs and budget, and can even run different hardware in different parts of the warehouse, based upon the task.

